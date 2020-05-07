Sara Ali Khan misses working, sticks to her current multiple roles

Sara Ali Khan has been constantly working for the past three years ever since she made her debut. She has been on her toes with back-to-back projects that have kept her busy. Even though she took much-needed breaks in between and headed off to various places for vacations, she has not been on a break for so long. The Coronavirus lockdown has been actively imposed since March 22 and it’s still unclear if it will be lifted on May 17 as announced by the government.

Sara Ali Khan, like all the other celebrities is missing the set-life and posted a collage of all her movies so far. From Kedarnath, to Simmba, to Love Aaj Kal, to Coolie No. 1 and finally her latest venture Atrangi Re, the collage contains pictures of her holding the clapboard. She posted it with the caption, “Missing being a #working #woman on a #working #wednesday ????????‍♀️????‍♀️???????????? But for now- I’m a cook, cleaner, binge tv watcher, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, responsible citizen and hopeful human ???????? #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive ????????☮️”

View this post on Instagram

Missing being a #working #woman on a #working #wednesday ????????‍♀️????‍♀️???????????? But for now- I’m a cook, cleaner, binge tv watcher, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, responsible citizen and hopeful human ???????? #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive ????????☮️

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on May 6, 2020 at 5:38am PDT

Currently, Sara is awaiting the release of Coolie No. 1 and will continue shooting for Atrangi Re post the lockdown.

Also Read: PICTURE: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have the cutest workout buddy!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results