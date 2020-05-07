TOM CRUISE HAS PLANS FOR ELON MUSK

Scientology leader David Miscavige must be THRILLED to learn that his favorite “church” member Tom Cruise is combining forces with Elon Musk and NASA to make a movie in space. Certainly Tom will work favorable mentions of Scientology into his discussions with Musk. Tom has been known to enthusiastically recruit church members on his movie sets and he will certainly give it a try with Musk. Luring Elon Musk into the church would be the ultimate accomplishment for Cruise, who reportedly has a staff of low ranking Scientology members working for him around the clock without pay. Ironically, Elon Musk has been compared to L Ron Hubbard in the past for their mutual dislike of paying taxes…

