CHEERS TO ADELE AND HER NEW LOOK!

Wow! One look at the photo Adele posted of herself on her 32nd birthday says it all – she is incredibly pleased with herself. Imagine the fun she’s going to have shopping! For months, Adele has been working out religiously and watching everything she ate. Her determination paid off with a whole new body! Yet SOME people want to spoil this moment by whining that “your weight doesn’t determine your beauty” or that celebrating weight loss sends a negative message about body image. Ridiculous. It so happens that a slimmer body is usually healthier and Adele did it the HARD way – by improving her lifestyle. SHE’S happy so let’s be happy FOR her – and inspired by her too!

