Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree to make a comeback with film starring Prabhas

Actress Bhagyashree shot to fame with her debut film titled Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) opposite Salman Khan. While the actress later quit cinema to focus on her family, she will now be making a comeback to the silver screen.
In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Bhagyashree revealed that she has been reading scripts and has two projects in the pipeline. The actress has already started working on one of the films in which she will be sharing screen with Prabhas. She said that the name of the film has not been announced yet but she had started shooting for it just before lockdown. Bhagyashree, however, could not reveal details about her other film as it has not been announced yet.
