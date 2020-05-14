Munna Bhai duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi to reunite for a buddy comedy set in Goa

Fans of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi have been eagerly waiting for the third installment of Munna Bhai to go on floor so that they can see their favourites – Munna and Circuit back on the big screen, together. While the film is yet to be made, Sanjay and Arshad are reuniting for a buddy comedy set in Goa and is being written by Farhad- Sajid.

It was supposed to be set in Budapest. With the current scenario, the makers are now reimagining the backdrop as Goa instead of Budapest. The makers had to undergo several location changes after the Coronavirus pandemic. They were planning the Europe schedule before it was hit severely. Then, they planned for Thailand before scrapping that too. Now, Sajid and Farhad Samji are re-writing the script.

Earlier, Arshad revealed that Sanjay Dutt plays a blind don in the film and he is his eyes. The challenging part of the film is that no one can know that the don is blind and even Arshad’s character can’t tell anyone. He is basically guiding Sanjay throughout the film. Arshad said that it is quite a fun script.

After the script is locked, the makers will ask for fresh dates from Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt.

