Deepika Padukone is missing her sister Anisha Padukone amid lockdown

Actress Deepika Padukone is currently in self-quarantine with her husband Ranveer Singh in Mumbai. The actress has been indulging in cooking, cleaning, learning to play and everything else to keep herself busy in the self-isolation period. But, she is missing her family too who live in Bangalore.

On Thursday, Deepika shared a picture with her sister, Anisha Padukone. In the post, she wrote that she misses her a lot. She wrote, "I miss you peanut!!!Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you!!! @anishapadukone #siblings."

View this post on Instagram

I miss you peanut ????!!!Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you!!! @anishapadukone #siblings

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 14, 2020 at 12:17am PDT

On May 10, celebrating Mother’s Day, she shared a picture of herself from her childhood and captioned it, “For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together…every step of the way!And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen as Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife in Ranveer Singh starrer 83. She will also star in Shakun Batra's next film, along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and the remake of Hollywood flick The Intern.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone helps Kartik Aaryan solve his problem during an Insta-live session

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results