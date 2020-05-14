Bhumi Pednekar shares a throwback workout video as she misses her pilates session

Bhumi Pednekar has taken a 180 degree turn when it comes to physical transformation. She started off as a chubby girl in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and has now become one of the leanest and the fittest actresses of Bollywood. Clearly, she takes her workout and diet very seriously and since the gyms are shut due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Bhumi shared a throwback video where she’s seen sweating it out as she works on her core.

She posted the video a while ago and her fans have been left stunned with her dedication. Even though she does the exercise effortlessly, it surely takes a great deal to reach to that level. Bhumi Pednekar’s workout video, needless to say, is all the midweek motivation you need to get yourself to workout at home.

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

♥️???????? #throwbackthursday . . . #goodmorning #majormissing #pilates @neelamstotalfitnessstudio

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on May 13, 2020 at 10:00pm PDT

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar opens up about losing her father to cancer at the age of 18

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results