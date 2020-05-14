Ishaan Khatter says his brother Shahid Kapoor loves to pull his leg, calls Kabir Singh and Kaminey his best work

Siblings Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter share quite a sweet bond with each other. If one remembers, Ishaan starred as a child in Shahid’s film Vaah! Life Toh Aisi and worked as an assistant on Udta Punjab before his way into the film industry with Beyond The Clouds and Dhadak. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama recently, the young actor revealed that his brother is completely a funny man but introverted on the outside.
He further said, “He is protective of me and he has that side but there is also this big brother instinct that he has that he finds himself compelled to shut me up and shut me down every second instance that he gets. He loves to pull my leg. That is one of the dynamics of our relationship. “
Recalling their Europe trip where he first had the experience of driving a bike, Ishaan said that his brother would just pull his leg all the time. “I remember that I was super excited about this trip and I have done nothing like it. He’s been a bike rider for many years. He has had a plethora of motorcycles and has had several miles on him but for me, it was a first of a kind experience. I was an amateur rider. I can proudly call myself a rider because that was a really challenging journey and I made it through. He didn’t lose a chance to take my case. Even when I wasn’t making any mistakes on the road, he would tell everyone that I was a buffoon. If I was recording something because I was excited, he would make sure to say things like ‘What are you doing? Can’t you just enjoy the moment? Can’t you just put the phone away? Stop recording!’ But, I think he has a good laugh at that also,” Ishaan added.
On the work front, Ishaan Khatter will next star in Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday.
