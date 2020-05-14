Shilpa Shetty beats up husband Raj Kundra for kissing the house help in this hilarious video

Both Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are avid TikTok users. After all, you need something to keep you entertained at home, during this lock-down. In fact, if not for these TikTok videos, we would never know that Raj is quite an actor!

In an earlier video, the couple showed us how a modern Mahabharat would look like. This time, they've made another hilarious video wherein Raj gets a good beating from the wife. The video opens with Shilpa arranging her wardrobe while Raj tries to kiss her. Annoyed, Shilpa tells him not to kiss her when she is busy. The house help (Shilpa, in a dual role) interrupts and says she keeps telling him the same thing but to no avail. Oops! "Nazar hati, Durghatna ghati, Sacchai pata chalne par,Pit gaye humaare pati," the actress wrote, sharing the video. Watch it below.

View this post on Instagram

Nazar hati, Durghatna ghati, Sacchai pata chalne par, Pit gaye humaare pati???????????????? . @rajkundra9 Things you do to entertain yourself!!????????????‍♀️???? Some mid-week respite ???? . . . . . #HusbandWife #lockdown #fun #laughs

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on May 13, 2020 at 7:57am PDT

And while she does all sorts of mischief to keep everyone around her cheerful, Shilpa also does not forget to take care of her physical and mental health. A few days ago, she shared how meditation was the secret to her well-being. In case you missed it out, check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram

This is the secret to my well-being, and today with pride I share it exclusively on my App. Chakra Meditation is what I practice at least 3 times a week, especially in times like these when the lockdown can bog you down. Chakras or ‘spinning wheels’ are seven energy centres, our consciousness is governed by our bodies. They are the convergence of thoughts and physical energy. Our chakras when aligned have an abundance of possibilities. Activating them helps achieve success, prosperity, creativity, stability, alleviates stress/anxiety, and increases clarity of the mind; while ensuring overall well-being of the human body and mind. For all you people out there, please try out THIS meditation program on the @shilpashettyapp, ‘Chakra Balance for Positive Energy’. Try it… it works wonders, leaves you feeling centered and calm. You can download the App (head to my stories) and embark on your healing journey today… Swasth Raho, Mast Raho! With Gratitude, SSK . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #Chakras #ChakraBalance #SpiritualAwakening #EnergyCenters #wellbeing #WorkoutAtHome #yoga #yogi #positivity #balance #stability #PositiveEnergy

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on May 12, 2020 at 3:30am PDT

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results