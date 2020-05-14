Arshad Warsi says Durgavati co-star Bhumi Pednekar is the female Aamir Khan; gives an update on Golmaal 5 and Munna Bhai 3

Actor Arshad Warsi is working on several projects and listening to narrations via video calls amid this lockdown. His next project is Durgavati starring Bhumi Pednekar in the leading role. Speaking of her, the actor recently told a daily that she is the female Aamir Khan who gives several re-takes until she is satisfied with her performance.

Arshad Warsi is set to play the role of a politician in the film. The cast completed the last schedule before the lockdown was announced. He said that Bhumi Pednekar was really good but difficult film for the actress and that she has gone hell and back during the shooting process.

Speaking of spookfest, Durgavati won’t the only one for Arshad who is excited to work on a horror film with Samir Tewari. He had earlier worked with him on Mr. Joe B Carvalho. The actor admitted that he had not done horror before but this story grabbed his attention. The actor further revealed that it is scary and unpredictable until the last shot. While admitting that the backlog of 2020 will pile up in 2021, he said that it will take time for things to get back to normalcy.

Besides these two projects, the fans are eagerly waiting for an update on Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5 and Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai 3. Speaking of Golmaal 5, he said that they are currently in the scripting stage and that the film will be crazy fun. He is excited about the narration. He said the madness of the characters and fun is what excites the audience.

With Munna Bhai 3, he doesn’t know much either. He said that the idea is to make it and when and how is yet to be figured out by the makers. The actor is excited to do the film because people like it. But, he added that personally he would like to move on to new things too.

ALSO READ: Munna Bhai duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi to reunite for a buddy comedy set in Goa

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results