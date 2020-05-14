Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kajol and other stars share their favourite 90s movies

With the shootings of films and TV shows coming to a halt due to coronavirus pandemic, the classics from the 80s and 90s have come to the rescue. As films and TV series have always been a fun way to keep ourselves entertained, Twitter India has started a thread of nostalgia asking celebs their favourite 90s films.

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Kajol, Karan Johar are some of the B- Town stars who are participating in the thread while revealing their favourite 90s films.

Kajol

Love this @TwitterIndia. My favourite movies are 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' & 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and I’m tagging @ajaydevgn @aamir_khan @karanjohar @TanishaaMukerji @iamsrk

Tell me yours!#90slove https://t.co/ND4SMep58y

— Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 14, 2020

Ajay Devgn

So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm. And I am further tagging @akshaykumar & @juniorbachchan to tell me theirs.. #90slove https://t.co/QYhEzjbDvA

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 14, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan

Thanks AJ @ajaydevgn my favourite film from the 90’s would have to be Agneepath. I would like to further tag @Riteishd @iHrithik and @TheJohnAbraham to tell me theirs #90slove

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 14, 2020

Akshay Kumar

Thank you @ajaydevgn …so my favourite films from the 90s would have to be Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna. I’m further tagging @ranveerofficial and @karanjohar to share theirs. #90slove

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 14, 2020

Ranveer Singh

90’s is the decade that defines me ! I love everything 90’s ! From films to fashion to music to pop culture ! Two of my absolute favourite movies from the 90’s are JUDWAA & RAJA BABU ! 🙂 I nominate @aliabbaszafar and Baba @arjunk26 to share their favourites 🙂 #90slove https://t.co/hWKFvyEqav

— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 14, 2020

Karan Johar

Hey Akshay ❤️! I owe my journey in cinema to the 90s ! My favourite films in that decade are #HumAapkehaikaun and #Lamhe ( not including my most favourite #DDLJ as I worked on it) https://t.co/101Cv7siwU

— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 14, 2020

ALSO READ: Spinoffs of Ajay Devgn’s Little Singham and Golmaal Junior continue to air fresh episodes as 225 animation team members work from home

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results