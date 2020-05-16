Sunny Kaushal wishes brother Vicky Kaushal with the sweetest poem and a bunch of throwback pictures

The national crush, Vicky Kaushal has turned a year older and his Josh is clearly very high even during the lockdown. Vicky Kaushal has turned 32 years old today and to celebrate the big day, Sunny Kaushal decided to share a few childhood pictures with a heartwarming poem and we’re even more in love with the Kaushal brothers!

The caption reads, “कुछ नहीं बदला… Photo paper से phone-पर आ गयी, बाक़ी कुछ नहीं बदला… तू 2 फीट 6 से 6 फीट 2 का हो गया, बाक़ी कुछ नहीं बदला… हम पहले cool थे आज very cool हैं, बाक़ी कुछ नहीं बदला… मैं left था, तू right है। देख, कुछ नहीं बदला… जन्मदिन मुबारक हो brother @vickykaushal09 , ढेर सारा प्यार ❤️”

Take a look at the pictures and they will surely make your day better

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez) on May 15, 2020 at 5:15pm PDT

Happy Birthday, Vicky Kaushal!

