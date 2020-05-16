Priyanka Chopra Jonas dance her way into the weekend

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of the first celebrities to go under self-quarantine and has managed to keep herself entertained during the past two months. She has been posting throwback videos and pictures during these times and has also been sharing how she’s getting her workout sessions in with the help of Krishna Sky.
Take a look at it.
Dancing into the weekend. There is always something to be grateful for. #flashbackfriday #getyourfreakon @missymisdemeanorelliott #BTS @tatlermagazine #princesspoppyvibes Make up: @fulviafarolfi Hair: @petergrayhair Nails: @pattieyankee
Without a doubt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made the weekend mood clear!
