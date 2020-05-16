Priyanka Chopra Jonas dance her way into the weekend

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of the first celebrities to go under self-quarantine and has managed to keep herself entertained during the past two months. She has been posting throwback videos and pictures during these times and has also been sharing how she’s getting her workout sessions in with the help of Krishna Sky.

She recently took to her Instagram to share a video of herself dancing behind the scenes from Tatler magazine shoot. Bringing out the Punjabi kudi in her, she is seen grooving to the tune as she sets the vibe. She posted the video with the caption, “Dancing into the weekend. There is always something to be grateful for. #flashbackfriday #getyourfreakon @missymisdemeanorelliott⁣ #BTS @tatlermagazine #princesspoppyvibes”

Take a look at it.

Dancing into the weekend. There is always something to be grateful for. #flashbackfriday #getyourfreakon @missymisdemeanorelliott⁣ #BTS @tatlermagazine #princesspoppyvibes

Without a doubt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made the weekend mood clear!

