Deepika Padukone recalls her awkward meeting with Aamir Khan over lunch

Actress Deepika Padukone is going down the memory lane amid lockdown. She shared a throwback photo with her family and Aamir Khan, on Saturday.
The photo dates back to 2000 when Deepika Padukone was 13-years-old. In the picture, Deepika is seen sitting beside Aamir Khan along with her family – ace Badminton player, her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha.
She wrote, "Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 & awkward. I still am. He was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. I was hungry, like I always am. But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask… #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan."
Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 & awkward.I still am. He was having lunch.Curd Rice to be precise.I was hungry, like I always am.But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask…???? #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan
