Deepika Padukone recalls her awkward meeting with Aamir Khan over lunch

Actress Deepika Padukone is going down the memory lane amid lockdown. She shared a throwback photo with her family and Aamir Khan, on Saturday.

The photo dates back to 2000 when Deepika Padukone was 13-years-old. In the picture, Deepika is seen sitting beside Aamir Khan along with her family – ace Badminton player, her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha.

She wrote, "Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 & awkward. I still am. He was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. I was hungry, like I always am. But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask… #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan."

View this post on Instagram

Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 & awkward.I still am. He was having lunch.Curd Rice to be precise.I was hungry, like I always am.But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask…???? #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 15, 2020 at 11:41pm PDT

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. She will next be seen in Shakun Batra's film along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also star in Ranveer Singh's 83 and the Indian remake of Hollywood drama, The Intern.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone is missing her sister Anisha Padukone amid lockdown

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results