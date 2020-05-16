Ranveer Singh plays ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ while working out, sends positive vibes to fans

Amid lockdown, Ranveer Singh is spending quality time with wife Deepika Padukone and is busy keeping himself in shape for his next set of films.
On Saturday, Ranveer Singh went on live on his Instagram while he was running on a treadmill. Spotting beard and ponytail, he has bulked up a lot. It seems like he is training for the role of Dara Shikoh in Takht.
Ranveer on instalive (part 2) pic.twitter.com/MbUZ9u11Qw
— Ranveer’s ???? Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) May 16, 2020
On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Gully Boy. He will be starring as Indian Cricket Team Captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's 83. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht in the pipeline.
ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kajol and other stars share their favourite 90s movies
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply