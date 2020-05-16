Ranveer Singh plays ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ while working out, sends positive vibes to fans

Amid lockdown, Ranveer Singh is spending quality time with wife Deepika Padukone and is busy keeping himself in shape for his next set of films.

On Saturday, Ranveer Singh went on live on his Instagram while he was running on a treadmill. Spotting beard and ponytail, he has bulked up a lot. It seems like he is training for the role of Dara Shikoh in Takht.

One could hear 'Eye Of The Tiger' by Survivor playing in the background as he interacted with fans. In the end, he sent out positive vibes to the fans and urged everyone to make the most of this time. He asked his fans to stay safe by staying indoors with their loved ones. He signed off by sending love and positivity to his fans.

Ranveer on instalive (part 2) pic.twitter.com/MbUZ9u11Qw

— Ranveer’s ???? Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) May 16, 2020

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Gully Boy. He will be starring as Indian Cricket Team Captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's 83. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kajol and other stars share their favourite 90s movies

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results