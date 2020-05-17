Happy Birthday Harshad Chopda: 5 iconic roles that make him the ultimate dreamboat

Harshad Chopda has managed to woo the audience ever since his debut in Mamta, back in 2006. Even though he has always played characters that have a hue of romance in them, the variations in all these roles have been jaw-dropping. The chocolate boy of television fraternity has turned a year older and as he clocks in his 37th birthday, we can’t help but look back at some of the best roles played by Harshad Chopda, that will forever remain etched in our hearts.





Ali Baig – Left Right Left

Even though he had debuted in Mamta, this lad from Pune caught eyeballs with his role as Cadet Ali Baig in Left Right Left. Playing a simple mumma’s boy with typical army style etiquette, Harshad Chopda became quite the talk-of-the-town in no time. Even though his character portrayed a lot of seriousness for his studies, there were also shades where he would just let go and enjoy little moments like embracing his feelings for Pooja’s character.

Prem Juneja – Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil

Let me just say it, nobody could have played Prem Juneja better than Harshad Chopda. From his chemistry with Additi Gupta’s character Heer, to his fun moments with their on-screen daughter Chahat, he made sure to portray it effortlessly. His portrayal of Prem Juneja surely left a lot of girls weak in their knees and we fell all over again in love with him right after his entry scene!

Anurag Shekhar Ganguly – Tere Liye

Even though we expected Tere Liye’s Anurag Shekhar Ganguly to be a lover boy, Harshad Chopda’s impeccable acting skills proved that he’s so much more! From his on screen turmoil to separation, his every expression left us speechless, spellbound and asking for more. He has always made sure to be a perfectionist with his roles and it shows.

Sahir Azeem Chaudhary – Humsafars

Unlike all his previous characters, Sahir Azeem Chaudhary had a violent streak and an angry young man look that went perfectly well with his long hair and stubble. While Sahir had a lot of problems to deal with on the show, he made sure to get his share of fun by a few antics here and there. The little nuances that he held on to while playing the character, make Harshad the best in business!

Aditya Hooda – Bepannaah

A character so beautifully broken, yet managed to get through the highest storms with a smile, Harshad Chopda’s portrayal of Aditya Hooda won our hearts yet again and how. Giving multiple expressions in just one scene, from angst to hatred to the realisation of betrayal, Harshad Chopda has outdone himself with his performance in Bepannaah. While the fans wished to see more of his chemistry with Jennifer Winget, we’re glad that we got to see them together on-screen.

So, this is it, here are the 5 best roles of the birthday boy Harshad according to us that make us want to binge-watch these shows all over again. Happiest birthday, Harshad Chopda!

