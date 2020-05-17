Tara Sutaria is missing the beach life, shares a bikini-clad picture from her trip to the Maldives

With just two films, Student Of The Year 2 and Marjaavaan, Tara Sutaria has managed to woo a lot of people with her grace and charm. Keeping herself busy during the lockdown, Tara Sutaria is clearly missing heading to the beaches whenever possible. Almost all the celebrities have been sharing their throwback images from previous trips and Tara is also one of them.
Take a look at the picture that she shared.
View this post on Instagram
Missing ????????????????☀️ @rahuljhangiani
A post shared by TARA???? (@tarasutaria) on May 16, 2020 at 7:25am PDT
