Tara Sutaria is missing the beach life, shares a bikini-clad picture from her trip to the Maldives

With just two films, Student Of The Year 2 and Marjaavaan, Tara Sutaria has managed to woo a lot of people with her grace and charm. Keeping herself busy during the lockdown, Tara Sutaria is clearly missing heading to the beaches whenever possible. Almost all the celebrities have been sharing their throwback images from previous trips and Tara is also one of them.

Sharing a picture from an old photoshoot, Tara is seen posing in a brown and white polka-dotted bikini. Looking a hot as ever, Tara Sutaria is soaring the temperatures with her bikini-clad look and we can’t wait to see her create magic on screen with debutant Ahan Shetty in Tadap.

Take a look at the picture that she shared.

View this post on Instagram

Missing ????????????????☀️ @rahuljhangiani

A post shared by TARA???? (@tarasutaria) on May 16, 2020 at 7:25am PDT

Also Read: Amid self-quarantine period, Tara Sutaria shares throwback picture proving she is a water baby

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results