Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain to re-telecast on Sony TV starting June 1

Sony Entertainment Television announces the return of its cult love stories, that set a benchmark in the industry – Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. While Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi will air at 9:30 PM, Bade Acche Lagte Hain will air at 10 PM on weekdays starting 1st June.
Dr. Sonakshi and Dev Dixit from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, essayed by Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh brought a smile to audience’s faces and set their hearts racing with their chemistry and romance. Though culturally different, the two came together and redefined the meaning of love.
Pyaar ka yeh khoobsurat rang chadhega sab pe kyunki 1st June se raat 9:30 baje wapas aa raha hai #KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi sirf Sony par#SonyClassics@MamtaYPatnaik @niteshtiwari22 @raogajraj @IamEJF @Shaheer_S pic.twitter.com/M5sYNABOGj
— sonytv (@SonyTV) May 30, 2020
