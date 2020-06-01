Hindustani Bhau lodges a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting the Indian Army

Hindustani Bhau, aka Vikas Fhatak, has become a social media sensation for calling out the bullies in his own special way. With just a couple of videos on his YouTube channel, Hindustani Bhau shot to fame in no time and was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. He recently took to his Instagram to share a video of himself saying that he has lodged a complaint against producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor has also ventured in web series after ruling the television industry. However, her recent show, XXX Uncensored, has irked Hindustani Bhau. In a particular episode of the said show, a woman is seen having an extra marital affair while her husband, who works for the Indian Army heads out. The episode is said to have shown the female lead tearing the uniform off her boyfriend. Hindustani Bhau found it offensive and disrespectful and hence has lodged a complaint against the producers in Khar Police Station.

Take a look at the video.

Police Complaint filed today by me against anti national people Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting our indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country. @alikaashifkhan @narendramodi @indianarmy.adgpi @cmomaharashtra_ @amitshahofficial @timesofindia @@shifuji_jaihind @adityathackeray

The police have said that they will keep him updated about the said complaint.

