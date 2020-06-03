BLACKPINK’s Lisa scammed over $800,000 by former manager, confirms YG Entertainment

South Korea's popular girl group BLACKPINK member Lisa has been scammed by her former manager. Her agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed that the 23-year-old superstar was scammed of 1 billion won (approximately $816,000).
The manager had exploited the connections with Lisa and received money from her in order to check out real estate locations. Instead, she lost all her money as he used it for gambling. Post the report, YG Entertainment confirmed the news with a statement.
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently prepping for their comeback, their first full-length album. They recently featured on track 'Sour Candy' in Lady Gaga's Chromatica.
