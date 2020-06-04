Salman Khan to recite a poem in Satish Kaushik’s Kaagaz

Actor-director Satish Kaushik's next directorial Kaagaz is based on the real-life story of Mritak Lal Bihari. The film is being presented by Salman Khan. Now, the actor has more to offer in the film besides being the presenter.

As per Satish Kaushik, the actor has recited a power in Kaagaz. He said that the actor has recited a very good poem that comes at the beginning and the end of the film. The poem is by Aseem Ahmed Abbasi. Satish said that Salman had recited it so well that they decided to make a video for promotion. The actor said that it is based on the lines of Kaagaz and how paper is important to us.

Amid lockdown due to COVID-19, his film has been delayed indefinitely. Led by Pankaj Tripathi, the actor-filmmaker said that there is only little work left on post-production. It was supposed to release on May 15 but now he will wait and come up with a plan on how to release it.

Meanwhile, the film is the story of Lal Bihari, a farmer from Amilo, Azamgarh whose uncle bribed an official to declare him dead so he could usurp his ancestral property. For 19 years, Lal Bihari tried everything possible to prove that he was alive and finally, the court ruled in his favour. Later, Lal Bihari prefixed his name with ‘Mritak’ (deceased) as a reminder of his struggle to exist and founded the Uttar Pradesh Association of Dead People to highlight cases like his.

