World Environment Day 2020: Ajay Devgn takes a dip in the pool with Yug, Kajol shares photos of planting succulents

Bollywood celebrities are celebrating World Environment Day, today. Actor Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram to share a lovely picture with his son Yug on Friday.
In the picture, Ajay and Yug enjoy the sunny weather whilst taking a dip in the swimming pool. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Nurture Nature. Preserve our PLANET. Mother Earth is as sensitive as you & I are. #WorldEnvironmentDay.”
Nurture Nature. Preserve our PLANET. Mother Earth is as sensitive as you & I are. #WorldEnvironmentDay
A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Jun 4, 2020 at 10:34pm PDT
You will end up in the environment you create. Make sure yours is beautiful… Live healthy. Live green. #WorldEnvironmentDay @tanishaamukerji
A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Jun 4, 2020 at 11:44pm PDT
World Environment Day is celebrated on 5 June every year. It is the United Nations' initiative to spread awareness and action for the protection of our environment.
