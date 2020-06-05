World Environment Day 2020: Ajay Devgn takes a dip in the pool with Yug, Kajol shares photos of planting succulents

Bollywood celebrities are celebrating World Environment Day, today. Actor Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram to share a lovely picture with his son Yug on Friday.

In the picture, Ajay and Yug enjoy the sunny weather whilst taking a dip in the swimming pool. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Nurture Nature. Preserve our PLANET. Mother Earth is as sensitive as you & I are. #WorldEnvironmentDay.”

Kajol also took to her Twitter account to share a collage of pictures. She is seen planting succulents. “You will end up in the environment you create. Make sure yours is beautiful… Live healthy. Live green. @TanishaaMukerji #WorldEnvironmentDay,” she wrote.

World Environment Day is celebrated on 5 June every year. It is the United Nations' initiative to spread awareness and action for the protection of our environment.

