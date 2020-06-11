AR Rahman boards Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s No Land’s Man as co-producer and composer

Music maestro and Academy Award winner AR Rahman has turned co-producer and composer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's US-India-Bangladesh film No Land's Man.

"Time always gives birth to new worlds, new ideals,” AR Rahman exclusively told Variety. “The newborn world has new challenges and new stories to tell. This is one such story.”

"The filming experience for this project was challenging but a fulfilling one,” Siddiqui told Variety. “A.R. Rahman’s brilliance will definitely make the film richer.

No Land's Man is predominantly English with few Hindi and Urdu dialogues. The film will revolve around a tragic, strange, and at times the funny journey of a South Asian man whose journey takes layered and complicated shape when he meets an Australian girl in the States.

