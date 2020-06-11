AR Rahman boards Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s No Land’s Man as co-producer and composer

Music maestro and Academy Award winner AR Rahman has turned co-producer and composer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's US-India-Bangladesh film No Land's Man.
"Time always gives birth to new worlds, new ideals,” AR Rahman exclusively told Variety. “The newborn world has new challenges and new stories to tell. This is one such story.”
"The filming experience for this project was challenging but a fulfilling one,” Siddiqui told Variety. “A.R. Rahman’s brilliance will definitely make the film richer.
ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece reveals horrifying details of how the actor’s brother sexually harassed her for years
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply