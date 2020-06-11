After Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham, Sanjay Gupta to work with Akshay Kumar?

It’s a known fact that filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has been working day and night on the post- production of his upcoming gangster drama, Mumbai Saga and also working on the script of the third film from the Shootout franchise with Rajat Arora. Gupta is also interacting with the Roshan’s on the script of Krrish 4, which is on the verge of completion. Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the director recently got on a video call with Bollywood Superstar, Akshay Kumar and narrated him a script.
“Sanjay Gupta has been wanting to work with Akshay Kumar for a while now and he has a script which no one but action can do justice to. It’s a scaled up action film with ample style and glamour, and if things go as planned, Gupta will have his next after Shootout 3 also in place,” revealed a source close to the development. The source further added that it’s just a narration that has taken place and Akshay is yet to give his go ahead to the idea.
