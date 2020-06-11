Renuka Shahane steps up to help Nupur Alankar who lost all her savings in PMC bank collapse

Nupur Alankar who is popular for her role in the TV show Swargini is in financial trouble. The actress lost all her savings in Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Bank collapse, last year. She has an ailing mother who needs to be hospitalised, but the actress is falling short of funds.
Actress Renuka Shahane of Hum Aapke Hain Kaun fame, who is a good friend of Nupur, took to her Facebook handle and requested people to help with monetary funds. She also shared Nupur's bank details as well.
Nupur Alankar has also been part of shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Ek Baar Phir.
