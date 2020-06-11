Milap Zaveri says John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 can’t roll without cinematographer and the stunt directors

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri was looking forward to the shooting of Satyameva Jayate 2 with John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar from April 10, 2020. Amid nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the shoots have been halted in the country. With restrictions being lifted slowly, shootings will resume soon adhering to government guidelines.

While the makers are currently working on procuring permission to shoot in Filmcity Mumbai, the filmmaker is in dilemma since the cinematographer, Sujith Vaassudev, and action director duo Anbu-Arivu are in Kerala and Chennai, respectively. He can't think of beginning the shoot since the action directors are required. Once they receive the permission, they'll have to arrange for their travel to Mumbai. Even after they land, they'll be in 14-day mandatory quarantine before they can go on set to work.

Anbu-Ariva have worked on several South films. Milap Zaveri was mighty impressed with their work in KGF Chapter 1. They worked in Mumbai Saga with John Abraham and the actor loved their work. So they decided to rope the action director duo. The director revealed that they have choreographed several bare body action scenes for John.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is set for October 2, 2020 release.

