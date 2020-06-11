Priyanka Chopra misses her father Ashok Chopra on his 7th death anniversary

It has been seven years since Priyanka Chopra’s father Ashok Chopra passed away. The actress often remembers him through throwback posts on Instagram. On his 7th death anniversary, the actress took to her social media to share an old photo of him.
Priyanka shared a throwback photograph and wrote, "We're connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day.”
View this post on Instagram
We're connected by heartstrings to infinity ❤ Miss you dad, every single day!
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jun 10, 2020 at 12:31am PDT
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Netflix films – The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes.
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas condemns child abuse, asks people to report cases in their proximity
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply