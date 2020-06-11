Priyanka Chopra misses her father Ashok Chopra on his 7th death anniversary

It has been seven years since Priyanka Chopra’s father Ashok Chopra passed away. The actress often remembers him through throwback posts on Instagram. On his 7th death anniversary, the actress took to her social media to share an old photo of him.

Priyanka shared a throwback photograph and wrote, "We're connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day.”

We're connected by heartstrings to infinity ❤ Miss you dad, every single day!

Last month, Priyanka remembered him and her mother on Memorial Day. “Both my parents served in the Indian Army… and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom. #memorialday @madhumalati #LtcolAshokChopra,” Priyanka wrote alongside an old photo of her parents in Army uniforms.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Netflix films – The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes.

