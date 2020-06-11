When someone mistook Aladdin actress Naomi Scott for Deepika Padukone on a film set, watch video

English actress and singer Naomi Scott, who played the role of Princess Jasmine in live-action Aladdin, revealed in an interview last year that she was once mistaken for Deepika Padukone on the set.

During an interview with BBC Asian Network, Naomi spoke about how Bollywood was also an inspiration behind the role of Jasmine. She further recalled the time when she was watching ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ from 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and someone thought that she is Deepika Padukone.

“I have to tell you this funny story. Do you know ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’? I was playing it on set — and I had an American cast and crew so I’m playing it because I love that song so much, and literally someone was like, ‘Oh it’s so beautiful, Nay, is that you?’ and I was just like, ‘Yeah, it is, it is,” she says in the video. I thought to myself, ‘you could be compared to worse people than Deepika, so I’ll take that because she’s pretty beautiful’.”

Aladdin hit the theatres on May 24 last year. The movie was directed by Guy Ritchie. Mena Massoud, Will Smith, Marwan Kenzari, and Navid Negahban played key roles.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone wishes the greatest off-screen hero, Prakash Padukone, on his birthday

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results