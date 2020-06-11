Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana give a glimpse of their oozing chemistry from their upcoming music video

The power couple, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been making headlines ever since they got together on Bigg Boss 13. Among the many ups and downs the show saw, Asim and Himanshi have been quite the highlight of the show. The fans still gush about Asim's grand gesture of showing his love for Himanshi by popping the big question. However, after a serious discussion, Asim and Himanshi decided to date before tying the knot and the fans couldn’t be happier for them.

All set to star in another music video, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana look ‘oh-so-in-love’ as he shares a glimpse of their chemistry in the music video. Raising the bar high for couples, Asim and Himanshi are seen gazing in each other’s eyes. Taking to his TikTok, Asim posted the video and the fans are swooning. Watch the video right here.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Jun 9, 2020 at 8:50am PDT

Aren’t they just the cutest?

Also Read: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana all set to star in another music video, the latter shares a still from the sets

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results