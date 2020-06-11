“I realised who I was as an actress while doing the first shot of The Girl On The Train” – Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra has interesting projects lined up after she went on a signing spree. The actress has been roped in for a thriller, The Girl On The Train remake which was wrapped up in London. The actress will be leading in this gritty thriller.

While we have already seen some glimpses of the film via photos, Parineeti Chopra spilled some beans during the Filmfare Lockdown Conversations interview. Speaking of her process, she said, “You probably won't believe me. But I finally learnt who I am as an actress eight months ago while shooting for The Girl On The Train. What I used to do earlier was sign films without thinking and realizing where I want it to go. There was no planning as such, which I believe is a failure on my part. I wish I was better equipped to enter the industry. But I realised who I was as an actress while doing the first shot of The Girl On The Train. The day before that I was a different person."

The actress further talked about the mood on set and what it was like shooting this film away from her family and friends for two months. “ "I am an academic person. I am used to the teacher-student relationship. You give me instructions and I will do anything nicely. Ribhu became my teacher and mentor. Suddenly, I was only focused on the film and wouldn't waste a single minute. For two months I forgot my family, friends and barely called anyone. This film changed my DNA,” she added.

The Girl On The Train, Hollywood thriller, was based on Paula Hawkins’ novel with the same name. The 2016 film starred the critically acclaimed Emily Blunt and was directed by Tate Taylor. The film also starred Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Bennett, Justin Theroux, Luke Evans, Allison Janney, Édgar Ramírezand Lisa Kudrow. It revolved around a divorced woman who is an alcoholic. She becomes a suspect in a missing person’s investigation.

Anil D. Ambani led Reliance Entertainment will produce the official Hindi remake. The thriller will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

