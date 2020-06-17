Here’s how Sushant Singh Rajput’s five-year-old nephew reacted to sudden demise of his ‘mamu’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence. The actor died by suicide at the age of 34 years old. As tributes have been pouring for the late actor, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti urged everyone to remember him for his work.

Shweta also shared how her five-year-old son reacted to the sudden demise of his ‘mamu’. "When I told Nirvanh the news that mamu is no more, he said 'But he is alive in your heart' 3 times. When a 5-year-old can say something like that… think how strong we should all be, "Shweta wrote on Facebook.

"Stay strong everyone…. especially the fans of Sushant. Please understand he lives in our hearts and he will always keep doing so.Please don't do anything that can hurt his soul.Stay Strong! #LongliveSushant," she further said. Shweta flew down from US to attend the funeral of her brother.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut in Kai Po Che after starring in TV show Pavitra Rishta. His last film was Nitesh Tiwari's ensemble, Chhichhore. He went onto star in rom-com Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015), PK (2014), M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) and Kedarnath (2018).

