Sidharth Malhotra shares his fond memories of moving to Mumbai at the age of 21 and his relationship with his father!

Sidharth Malhotra has had quite a journey since his move to Mumbai at the age of 21 to become an actor. Having no association with the industry, the actor found his way in through modeling and as an assistant director before getting his big break with Student of the Year. Staying alone in this city of dreams, building his career with great hard work, Sidharth Malhotra has always been thankful for a family that has shaped him into the man he is today.

On father's day, Sidharth Malhotra connected with the New York-based organization, We The Planet, (A global movement for intergenerational impact to go far beyond 'We the People' uniting youth and elders in action to make the impossible possible and transform our world as ‘We The Planet’) who connected with self-made personalities from different fields to help society & humanity.

Sidharth Malhotra thinks that fathers are more powerful than they think, talking about the same he shares, "Whenever people talk about various issues within the country, starting with women's safety or security, it is something that the society has to fix and that stems from fixing the boys first. Having to give all the men in the world especially in India a good example starting from their fathers, because coming from the experience I think subconsciously I have picked up so much from my father, even though he was traveling since he was in the merchant navy. He worked really hard to bring us up and give us a good lifestyle. That's when I realized that's where the key is."

Talking about fathers, Sidharth adds, "I think fathers are a little neglectful when it comes to showing emotions probably because of how they are. We tend to not hold back when we meet our mothers, giving them a hug or them coming and giving us a kiss but fathers are more reserved and less communicative. I think father's day is a good day to communicate to your father, tell them how much you appreciate them in your life because I am sure they just like our mothers, have made so many sacrifices to bring you up, to shape you and to mold you to the personality that you are.'

Talking about his father and family, the actor further adds, "Whenever I think back of my family, I don't know if they consciously made an effort or something that inherently happened, but there are so many qualities, aspects of family life or culture within me which stem from my father & my mother."

Sidharth Malhotra thinks that fathers play a significant role in building the mind of their sons, talking about it he adds, "A father has the real power to shape the society of the future which will be safer, made of better thinkers & respectful towards women. I have seen how my father treats my mother & it reflects when I interact with women. I think there is so much for our fathers to teach our kids. Hoping this father's day we inspire young fathers and current fathers to start thinking of how to mold their kids who are better examples."

Speaking about how important families are, the actor shared how his family supported him, "My parents did not know that I wanted to grow up and become an actor. I never thought when I was a teenager that it was possible to become a Bollywood actor coming from Delhi with no connections to the films. They were not shaping me up to an actor but to become a good human being I would say. And I mean this with utmost humility and not saying that I am a perfect example, But just to say that there are some basic qualities, I think I have inherited from my family and that's what I keep giving to people."

The actor thinks that a lot of issues in our country happen because of the harsh upbringing or bad parental examples. However, if parents make a little effort to mold the mind of a child, especially boys it will change a lot of situations in the county.

Talking about the support his family has been for his move to Mumbai to achieve his dreams the actor shares, "I remember when I came to Bombay I was 21 and staying here by myself, I really started appreciating my joint family that I grew up in, so many people around. I remember on the phone speaking to my parents, I would say why don't we have the habit of ending the call with love you mom, love you, dad. We at our Punjabi household never had a culture like this because none of us ever ventured out and stayed away that far. And I remember one day sitting down with my dad, telling him that whenever we say goodbye you are supposed to say goodbye by saying you love me and dad being the dad he was like ya ya, of course, I love you. He took a beat and it was funny, at the same time, you can imagine so many fathers, especially of a grown-up child, a 21-year-old staying in a different city and asking their father to please tell love me before ending a call because. I realised it when I came to Bombay to become an actor, it wasn't easy and I felt the only thing you fall back on is what your parents have taught you starting from your dad and you want to feel that love again and that's why I think father's day is an important day and I wish all father's felt loved on this special day by their kids."

