Irrfan Khan’s son Babil pens an emotional note on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, urges to not blame someone

Late actor, Irrfan Khan’s family has been grieving the loss of him after he passed away on April 29 after prolonged battle with neuroendocrine tumour. His son Babil Khan has been remembering his father by sharing beautiful memories. In his recent post, Babil penned emotional words after the untimely passing of the versatile actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14. While he did not leave a note, Mumbai Police is investigating his death.

In his Instagram post, Babil Khan urged everyone to stop putting blame on someone or something. Instead, if they want to stand up for the right thing, they should do it and not use Sushant’s death as an excuse. “It’s still not settling in. We've lost two very sincere people and sincerity is key in our spiritual journey, thus it comes as an unbelievable shock, the way Sushant has departed. Naturally, we have descended into pinning the blame on something or someone, which in itself is the most futile act because to find peace by playing the blame game is not honest peace, it is a fleeting reflection of a lie."

He further wrote, "I urge you to not blame someone or something for this incredibly unfortunate happening, I urge you to accept that life is filled with leg-spin deliveries bouncing off-spin with no apparent explanation or understanding provided, I urge you to stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair to the people intimately suffering the loss. Instead, we must celebrate the evolution of these sincere men and let their wisdom manifest in our own journeys in some way, hoping to keep little lanterns of their memories ignited in our sensitive souls."

Concluding his post, Babil said, "I'm saying stand up for what''s right without using Sushant''s demise as an excuse, if you want to rebel against nepotism, do so, but don't use Sushant as a reason to why you’re doing so now. Stand up for what’s right regardless anyway in any case. (And it would and should be my fight to prove to the audience that I deserve a shot)".

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were performed on June 15 in presence of his family, few close friends, and industry folks.

