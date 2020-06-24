Sunil Grover gets trolled for supporting Salman Khan, calls them paid trolls

Salman Khan has been receiving a lot of backlash ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. Old interviews have been resurfacing and the netizens have been blaming the alleged elite gang of Bollywood for not giving others a chance. While a lot of people have been calling out the biggies of Bollywood, Sunil Grover extended his support to Salman Khan.

Sunil Grover was seen starring in Bharat alongside Salman Khan and the duo share a great rapport off-screen as well. Sunil Grover had tweeted, “I love and respect Salman Sir. ❤️” Needless to say, the trolls did not hold themselves back and got down to business. However, being the witty guy that he is, Sunil Grover gave a befitting reply to them and tweeted, “Kahin ab mujhe paid trollers ko kaam pe lagane main maza na aane lag jaye. God please save me from this new amusement.”

Take a look at both his tweets.

I love and respect Salman Sir. ❤️

— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 21, 2020

Kahin ab mujhe paid trollers ko kaam pe lagane main maza na aane lag jaye. God please save me from this new amusement.

— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 23, 2020

He’s not one of the wittiest men in Bollywood for nothing!

