Bhumi Pednekar helps migrant and underprivileged labourers in need of footwear

With coronavirus pandemic seriously impacting daily wage earners and migrant labourers who were travelling long distances on foot to get back home, Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar, the brand ambassador for a footwear brand, came forward to help the poor and needy.
It was Bhumi’s idea to help as many people as possible after she saw gut-wrenching images of migrant workers walking home bare-foot with their children! She immediately called the top bosses of the footwear brand and activated this with them.
