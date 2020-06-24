Anil Kapoor celebrates 37 years of Woh Saat Din with a throwback photo

Anil Kapoor made his debut on the big screen with a small role in Umesh Mehra's Hamare Tumhare, in 1979. However, the breakthrough happened after he appeared as the lead actor in Woh Saat Din, in 1983.

That was 37 years ago. As the film clocked 37 years since its release, Kapoor took to Instagram to recall his journey as an actor. "#37YearsOfWoh7Din, 37 years of being a star actor, always been tradeable, accessible, working and making choices… good…bad…great…sometimes even if they might not have seemed right at the time but have always stood the test of time," he wrote.

The actor also mentioned how, through this long span, several labels were associated to him but he never took them seriously. "labels never really mattered to me nor did I ever take them seriously…I have always been aware of my talent & caliber…just wanted to feed my love and hunger for work…37 years later it’s still the same and hopefully by the grace of almighty will continue to remain the same," he added, thanking all his co-actors, fans and filmmakers.

Got so involved in my work today as usual as I always look forward and not at the past .. but still, there are some milestones in your life you should not forget…#37YearsOfWoh7Din, 37 years of being a star actor, always been tradeable, accessible, working and making choices… good…bad…great…sometimes even if they might not have seemed right at the time but have always stood the test of time. Started as an actor, become a star…super star according to the trade….then a flop star…rose as a star again…international star…supporting actor….evergreen star and the list goes on… labels never really mattered to me nor did I ever take them seriously…I have always been aware of my talent & caliber…just wanted to feed my love and hunger for work…37 years later it’s still the same and hopefully by the grace of almighty will continue to remain the same….A Big Thank You to all my fans, filmmakers, co-actors & crews that I have worked with…. and of course my family for being my backbone….

At 65, Kapoor can give young actors a race for their money when it comes to being fit and energetic. Throughout this lockdown, we saw him religiously following his fitness regime at home while he also shared the importance of eating heathy and exercising daily.

The actor was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang.

