Chloe Green Got Tired Of Paying The Bills

Certainly you remember the sizzling romance between Hot Felon/bad boy Jeremy Meeks and Topshop heiress Chloe Green, 29, a couple of years ago. They had a child and then drifted apart. Jeremy was a hot but expensive boyfriend and Chloe pulled a few strings and got him modeling jobs. He’s now living in Los Angeles and driving a Ferrari. As for Chloe – she’s living it up on a yacht in Cannes with her new boyfriend and the yacht is HIS. Her new man is Italian Manuele Thiella, 34, and he happens to be CEO of Royal Yacht Brokers. He’s no Bad Boy, but he CAN pay the bills…

