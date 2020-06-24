Vikas Guppta comes out of the closet, thanks Karan Kundrra, Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma for their immense support

Vikas Guppta of Bigg Boss fame has come out of the closet and took to his Instagram to share his coming out story. Sharing his journey through almost an hour-long video, Vikas Guppta opened up about his sexuality with pride and his friends couldn’t be more proud of him. He is an integral part of the industry and is a great friend to most of them. he couldn’t help but thank a few special people in the industry for giving him the courage to speak about his sexuality without hesitation. In a long note along with the video, Vikas Guppta thanked Karan Kundrra, Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma, and more.
He caption reads, “My coming Out – #vikasgupta Here I am , how I am – Standing tall and I will not be shamed bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me . It has been years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving. I have made mistakes and I will continue to do so but I am learning and not repeating them. I will move shed to do better.
M for making me realise it’s okay And Ekta di for the only one who has been there no matter what and I will be there no matter what ❤️ Gayu Maam Thanku for the call yesterday. This is what came out of it #Lostsouls I have a family . Thankyou for taking care of me .”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Vikas Guppta (@lostboyjourney) on Jun 20, 2020 at 7:59am PDT
The entire television industry is very proud of Vikas for all the right reasons. More power to you, Vikas Guppta!
Also Read: Vikas Guppta pens a heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput, calls Ankita Lokhande his ‘shock absorber’
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply