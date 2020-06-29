Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to resume shooting in July?

With the government lifting restrictions amid nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, the film and TV productions will soon resume shooting that have been halted since mid-March 2020. As the filmmakers await permission to resume shooting from government officials, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi may be the first film to roll in Mumbai.

The set in the Filmcity remains unused which was erected in order to film crucial portions. About 30 percent of the shooting is pending for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Since that's the only set that will probably be used, the filming might resume in July in order to complete the shooting by August end. As of now, the open set has been covered up to protect it from monsoon.

Titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gangubai, remembered as The Madam of Kamathipura in the pages of history, was pushed into prostitution at an early age, and later became an extremely influential pimp with numerous ferocious gangsters as her clients. The film is currently set for release on 11th September 2020 but it may get pushed further given that the shooting is pending.

