Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan to release worldwide in theatres on August 13, 2021

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, a film which celebrates the biggest sport in the world -Football, has got a new release date. A story of change and self-belief, Maidaan will release the next Independence Day week, August 13, 2021.

Inspired from an incredible true story, it will showcase the journey of one of the finest coaches that emerged from India, the one who put India on the global map. Maidaan is based on real events between 1952 and 1962, also known as the “golden era of Indian football”.

2021 Independence week. An untold story that will make every Indian proud. 13th August mark the date. #Maidaan2021@priyamani6 @raogajraj @BoneyKapoor @iAmitRSharma @freshlimefilms @SaiwynQ @ActorRudranil @writish @saregamaglobal @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeStudiosInt pic.twitter.com/we6JPgu2Ui

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 4, 2020

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhai Ho fame, Maidaan also stars National award-winning actress Priyamani, Gajraj Rao who created magic with Badhai Ho and the well known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively. The film will also release in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

