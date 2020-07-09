Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupama to air its pilot episode on July 13

After 7 long years, Rupali Ganguly is all set to return to television with Anupama opposite Sudhanshu Pandey. Her role as Monisha in Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai was a show stealer and the fans are super excited to see her make a comeback with this unconventional show. Anupama is a remake of a famous Marathi serial and was to launch in March. However, since the lockdown was placed mid-March, the makers decided to postpone the launch and wait for things to go back to normal.
