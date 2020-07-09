Kunal Thakur quits Kasautii Zindagii Kay for This reason

After three long months of being away from work, the actors are elated to be back on sets while taking care of their health with utmost precautions. Kasautii Zindagii Kay comes back on screen in another week with new episodes and new twists. The show has seen two major changes with Karan Patel being the new Mr. Bajaj and Tasheen Khan being Prerna and Anurag’s new daughter. The actors have been replaced by the previous ones leading to major changes in the plot.

Before the episodes stopped airing due to Coronavirus, Kasautii Zindagii Kay had seen two new entries and one of them was Kabir Singh fame, Kunal Thakur. The actor, as per reports, has quit the show as he does not want to risk his health in these conditions. In an interview with a leading daily, Kunal revealed that he recently underwent a wisdom tooth surgery which has left his immunity dipped. He further revealed that he does not have a driver to drive him to work and since he is new in the industry, he does not feel equipped enough to combat the crisis. He feels that it is not safe for him to shoot under these conditions and hence has decided to step back from the role.

Kunal revealed that the makers are planning new twists and turns and while he has no issues when it comes to creativity, he wants to put his health first.

