Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Sanjay Leela Bhansali records his statement

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shocked everyone. The actor was 34 years old and died of suicide on June 14. Mumbai Police has recorded over 29 people's statements in relation to his death. Recently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was sent a summon. He recorded his statement on July 6.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrived at the Bandra Police station at 12:30 pm with a few of his lawyers and staff members. As per a few reports, the actor couldn't be part of Bhansali films due to his contract with another production house. The films that Bhansali later made went onto become blockbuster.

Over 29 people have recorded their statements. His father, his three sisters, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, friends Mukesh Chhabra and Mahesh Shetty, Siddharth Pithani – his friend and creative content manager; Keshav – his cook, Mohd Shaikh – the keysmith, Shakeel Hussain – the brother of keysmith, Uday Singh Gauri – business manager, Radhika Nihalani – PR manager; Kushal Zaveri – his first TV serial director and now his manager, friend Rohini Iyer, Sanjay Sridhar – Chartered Accountant, Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, two former Yash Raj Films staff members and now Bhansali.

