Hina Khan calls out producers on actors’ and crew’s non-payment of dues

Hina Khan has always been unabashed and unapologetic about her opinions and does not shy away from calling out the wrong. The lockdown imposed due to Coronavirus has been harsh on all of us, but there are producers who have refused to make due payments to the actors and crew despite working for hours at a stretch. Hina Khan spoke to a portal about the same and expressed her displeasure over the unprofessional behaviour of some producers.

Hina says that she knows of a producer who has not cleared payments and it is very wrong of them to do so. As an actor, it is her duty to fulfill her working hours and give a stellar performance, similarly, it is a producer’s duty to make the payments when due. She further says that if the show becomes a hit tomorrow, it’s not like the producers will share the profits with the others so they should make payments whenever its due rather than leaving the cast and crew to fend for themselves.

She further said that she understands being a producer comes with multiple risks but they need to keep a sum of money in spare in case things don’t go as planned. They need to pay the dues to the actors and crew for the hard work and hours they put in.

