Amitabh Bachchan expresses his gratitude for healthcare workers as he gets COVID-19 treatment

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have been tested positive for Covid-19. The news was confirmed by the actors on July 11 after they were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. Their condition is stable since they have mild symptoms.

While in hospital for the treatment, the actor thanked the healthcare workers who have been working non-stop during this pandemic. In his latest post, he wrote, “Pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity.”

On Tuesday, Amitabh even acknowleged the immense well-wishes he and his family received for speedy recovery. “It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say ..Thank you for your eternal love and affection,” he wrote.

As of now Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are in hospital, whereas Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, who have also tested positive, are under home quarantine. Jaya Bachchan, their 26 staff members have tested negative for COVID-19.

