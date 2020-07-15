Ryan Reynolds jokingly sends Paul McCartney a bottle of Gin from Buckingham Palace 

Actor Ryan Reynolds is back at it again trolling his celebrity friends. Ryan has jokingly sent Paul McCartney a bottle of Gin from Buckingham Palace. This was after the launch of Queen Elizabeth‘s new gin!

The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 14) to share a fake receipt of the purchase and wrote, “Pre-ordered.”

Fans were quick to notice the address that was mentioned for Paul McCartney that had all the British pop culture references of Sherlock Holmes, One Direction, Downton Abbey – 221b Baker Street, Downton Abbey Rd, 1D4 LYF.

The proceeds of the Royal Gin will be donated to the Royal Trust Collection.

