Ryan Reynolds jokingly sends Paul McCartney a bottle of Gin from Buckingham Palace 

Actor Ryan Reynolds is back at it again trolling his celebrity friends. Ryan has jokingly sent Paul McCartney a bottle of Gin from Buckingham Palace. This was after the launch of Queen Elizabeth‘s new gin!
The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 14) to share a fake receipt of the purchase and wrote, “Pre-ordered.”
The proceeds of the Royal Gin will be donated to the Royal Trust Collection.
