Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Bhumi Pednekar and others hint at the release of their films on Netflix 

With the number of coronavirus cases increasing the chances of theatres opening up anytime soon are pretty low. Filmmakers are now planning on releasing their films on OTT platforms. While several have announced the release of their projects on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Videos and Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix is yet to make an official announcement. On Tuesday, Bollywood Hungama was the first to reveal the list of films that will be released on Netflix in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle asking Netflix to let out the big reveal. Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others who are awaiting the release of their films took to social media giving a hint on the upcoming releases on Netflix.

Check out their posts here:

???????????? #ComeOnNetflix shouldn't our players know what's in store?@juniorbachchan #AdityaRoyKapur @RajkummarRao @TripathiiPankaj @fattysanashaikh @Pearle_Maaney #RohitSaraf @AshaNegi7 @basuanurag @itsBhushanKumar @iamDivyaKhosla @ipritamofficial #TaniBasu pic.twitter.com/109AlN0EZF

— Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra07) July 15, 2020

I’m a better actor.. I think ???? #ComeOnNetflix what's taking so long! Give us the go ahead to fly! ???????? ✈️@DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #Janhvi @TripathiiPankaj @vineetkumar_s @manavvij786 #SharanSharma @netflixindia @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/IWWQBQKzXh

— ANGAD BEDI (@Imangadbedi) July 15, 2020

Gawd! #ComeOnNetflix I CANNOT keep a secret for so long okay? ???????????? @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/pagbBgSRK5

— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 15, 2020

Haha #ComeOnNetflix you've become better than me in keeping secrets! Not fair ????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/vznjGkFb2E

— bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 15, 2020

#ComeOnNetflix bhai, it's time for the battle of the best! ???? pic.twitter.com/62R2wPNMNj

— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 15, 2020

#ComeOnNetflix बता दो या बताने दो भाई .. ⁦@NetflixIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/LpMhpLXDpX

— पंकज त्रिपाठी (@TripathiiPankaj) July 15, 2020

अरे कब तक ये बात अंदर ही रखोगे ?#ComeOnNetflix!@HoneyTrehan @radhika_apte @battatawada @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @MacguffinP @dirtigmanshu @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/stqRfj5AfX

— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 15, 2020

#ComeOnNetflix PLEASE don't make me keep such secrets! ???? @NetflixIndia @ajaydevgn @ADFFilms @Banijayasia @deepak30000 @NegiR @AlchemyFilms @sidpmalhotra @ParagDesai @mipalkar @renukash pic.twitter.com/GTMYjgVEjm

— Kajol (@itsKajolD) July 15, 2020

Netflix is expected to make an official announcement on Thursday. Till then you can check out the list here, which we revealed on Tuesday.

