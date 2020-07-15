Sara Ali Khan calls Saif Ali Khan the personification of Mickey Mouse

Actress Sara Ali Khan often shares throwback pictures on her Instagram handle. She often gives her followers and fans a glimpse into her childhood days through pictures. On Wednesday, she shared another throwback picture from her childhood days featuring her father Saif Ali Khan.

Twinning in white, Sara can be leaning on Saif in the picture. In the picture, Saif is seen wearing a Walt Disney T-shirt with the words 'Peace, Love and Mickey Mouse' written on it. Taking cue from his T-shirt, the Simmba actress captioned the picture, “The one person that has always been the definition of peace , the epitome of love and the personification of Mickey Mouse. Love you Abba”

The one person that has always been the definition of peace ☮️, the epitome of love ❤️ and the personification of Mickey Mouse ???? Love you Abba ????‍????

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan recently informed that she and her family tested negative for coronavirus after their driver tested positive.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film Jawaani Jaanemann. The actress will resume shooting for Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Atrangi Re once the situation gets better. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

