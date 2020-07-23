Taylor Swift announces eight studio album ‘Folklore’ to drop at midnight on July 24

Singer Taylor Swift is set to release more music. She took to her social media to announce her eight studio album 'Folklore' on July 23. The surprise announcement revealed that she is dropping the album at midnight on July 24.

Along with the announcement, she released a bunch of photos and tracklist. The album will consist of 16 tracks and deluxe version will have a bonus track. "folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CDs & 8 deluxe vinyls available for 1 week Each has unique covers & photos."

"The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team – Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, Editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling ," she wrote.

Tracklist:

Producers: Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff & William Bowery

1) The 1

2) Cardigan

3) The Last Great American Dynasty

4) Exile (ft. Bon Iver)

5) My Tears Ricochet

6) Mirrorball

7) Seven

8) August

9) This Is Me Trying

10) Illicit Affairs

11) Invisible String

12) Mad Woman

13) Epiphany

14) Betty

15) Peace

16) Hoax

Bonus Track: Deluxe Version

17) The Lakes

Last year in August, Taylor Swift dropped her seventh studio album 'Lover'.

