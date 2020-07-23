Sushant Singh Rajput’s tribute video to be played during the end credits of Dil Bechara (Details Inside)

The last film of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara, is all set to release tomorrow on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 PM and it surely is one of the most awaited flicks of the year. Ever since he passed away on June 14, fans and industry have been mourning and also celebrating his life and achievements. And it’s not dying down despite the fact that it’s been almost 40 days since he is no more. The trailer of Dil Bechara, meanwhile, got record number of views and likes. It became clear that the film will be seen by almost everyone since it’ll be the last time that they would see their favourite actor on screen. That Disney+ Hotstar made the film available for free will further enhance its reach.

And now it has come to light that the producers of Dil Bechara, Fox Star Studios, have given a special tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput at the end of the film. The end credits will mention the name of the director (Mukesh Chhabra), production house (Fox Star Studios) and music composer (A R Rahman). This will be followed by the tribute video. Not much is known about the contents but a source says, “It’ll surely make your eyes moist. It’s something to watch out for.” The video will be followed by an endearing picture of Sushant on which 'Sushant, you will always be missed!' will be mentioned. And then, the credits will start rolling.

Dil Bechara also stars Sanjana Sanghi and is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood tearjerker The Fault In Our Stars. It is the story of two terminally ill patients and how their life changes for the better and worse when they fall in love with each other.

